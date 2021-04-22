Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $566,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00.

TWLO stock opened at $370.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.