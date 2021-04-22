State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.53 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.