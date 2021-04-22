43,950 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Hilltop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $25,435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

