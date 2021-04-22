State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,015 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

