Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.