Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $578.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

