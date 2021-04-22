Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 407,332 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 329.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.