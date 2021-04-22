ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 297,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 148,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.