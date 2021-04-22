Mizuho Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $29.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

