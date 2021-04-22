Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PACK opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 87.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ranpak by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

