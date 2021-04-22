Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $20,934,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCY opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 97.31%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.