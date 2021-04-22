Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHO opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

