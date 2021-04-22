Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29.

Trupanion stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,022.74 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

