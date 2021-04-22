Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $96,413.12.

On Thursday, March 4th, Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 269.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

