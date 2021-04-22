Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLX stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

