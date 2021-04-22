ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $605.80.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $655.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $655.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.25 and its 200-day moving average is $503.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.