Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 20,427 BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. BSQUARE Co. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

