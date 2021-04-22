First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $174.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

