Facebook’s (FB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $375.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95. Facebook has a one year low of $178.14 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.