Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a PE ratio of -225.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

