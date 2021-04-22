8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,810 shares of company stock worth $656,117. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,832,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $23,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

