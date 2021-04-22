Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $37,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.