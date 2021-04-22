Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tutor Perini worth $38,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.