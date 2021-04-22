Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $39,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,838,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE opened at $104.00 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

