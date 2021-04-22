SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 3.5% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43. 4,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 273,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $573.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

