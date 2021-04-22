SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 3.5% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43. 4,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 273,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $573.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.53.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
