Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,442 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

