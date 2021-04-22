DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.