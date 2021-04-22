Evercore ISI Increases The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,500.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,072.23.

SAM stock opened at $1,255.22 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $394.50 and a twelve month high of $1,319.34. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,030.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

