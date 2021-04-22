1,136,485 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,136,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

SJI stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

