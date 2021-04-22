310,603 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 310,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,243,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 36.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

