Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVRA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692 in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

