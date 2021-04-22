BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

