Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

