Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $141.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

