NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $715.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $614.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $275.40 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.77. The company has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

