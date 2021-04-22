Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $139,000.
IRWD stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
