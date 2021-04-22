National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 5,255.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPK opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

