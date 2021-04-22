Todd Ordal Sells 9,023 Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50.

OTCMKTS:FTLF opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

