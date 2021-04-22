Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $557,952.20 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $313,086.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $519,997.17.

Zynga stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -353.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $37,441,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

