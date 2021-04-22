Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.74 on Thursday. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.