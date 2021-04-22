Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE HVT opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $725.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

