Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

