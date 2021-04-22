Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

