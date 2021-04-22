JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 90,450 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in comScore were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

