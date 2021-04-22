65,659 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,989,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,117,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.38 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.