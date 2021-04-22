Barclays Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $96.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -272.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

