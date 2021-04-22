Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $105.89 on Monday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

