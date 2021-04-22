SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

SEAS opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

