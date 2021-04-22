Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.70 ($1.00), with a volume of 3233217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.13 million and a PE ratio of 94.13.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.