Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.06

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.